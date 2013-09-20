‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ site goes live

#Avengers #Captain America: The Winter Soldier
and 09.20.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Marvel fans are hungry for morsels about “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. Last week, Scarlett Johansson talked a bit about her on-screen relationship with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, and now the studio has launched an official website.

While there’s not much newness in the way of images or story details, you can get your first earful of Henry Jackman’s score. The site also features a slightly different synopsis from we’ve previously seen:

Based on the ever-popular Marvel comic book series, first published in 1941, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will pick-up where “Marvel’s The Avengers” left off, as Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy in present-day Washington, D.C.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones and Max Hernandez, along with newcomers Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford. It opens April 4, 2014.

The first full trailer for the film will debut Nov. 8 with “Thor: The Dark World”.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
TAGSAnthony RussonAVENGERSCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERChris EvensJOE RUSSOMarvel StudiosSCARLETT JOHANSSONthe winter soldier

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP