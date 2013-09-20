‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ site goes live

(CBR) Marvel fans are hungry for morsels about “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. Last week, Scarlett Johansson talked a bit about her on-screen relationship with Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, and now the studio has launched an official website.

While there’s not much newness in the way of images or story details, you can get your first earful of Henry Jackman’s score. The site also features a slightly different synopsis from we’ve previously seen:

Based on the ever-popular Marvel comic book series, first published in 1941, Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will pick-up where “Marvel’s The Avengers” left off, as Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy in present-day Washington, D.C.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones and Max Hernandez, along with newcomers Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford. It opens April 4, 2014.

The first full trailer for the film will debut Nov. 8 with “Thor: The Dark World”.