Marvel Studios

In June 2017, Warner Brothers DC Comics property Wonder Woman defied tracking numbers that suggested an $80 million debut and ascended to a $103 million opening weekend in the U.S. Well, Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted superhero film, Captain Marvel, is poised to perform just as well, if not better, than her predecessor. That’s a sobering prospect, considering that Brie Larson recently revealed how she was “sobbing” while watching Wonder Woman in the theater and reflecting upon self-sufficient “warrior women.” Larson added, “To have the chance to be one example of this is powerful and exciting.”

Indeed, Captain Marvel was the hero who Nick Fury called upon during an Infinity War credits scene. She was seen by the Endgame-directing Russo Brothers as potentially too powerful, but she could be the key to defeating Thanos after furiously mocking foes in her own standalone movie. Well, the Hollywood Reporter points towards tracking numbers in excess of $100 million for the opening weekend beginning March 8. Can Carol Danvers, Goose, and a two-eyed Nick Fury squeak past that $103 million record?

That feat is certainly possible. There’s every possibility that Captain Marvel‘s tracking numbers are running lower than her undeniable interest level could produce. Not only does she bring the female superhero angle, but the movie is inextricably tied to Avengers: Endgame, which comes out on April 26. For comic-book fans who want to go into Endgame prepared, there’s no skipping Captain Marvel to wait for a DVD or iTunes release. And considering that Avengers: Infinity War dusted up $250 million on its opening weekend, Captain Marvel has quite a built-in audience who wants to know how she figures into tying up the MCU’s Phase Three — all while not wearing a skimpy swimsuit.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & Marie Claire)