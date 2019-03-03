Getty Image

When the first reactions to Captain Marvel were released on social media in early February, critics, industry professionals and fans were quick to point out that Marvel’s latest would feature a touching tribute to the late Stan Lee. Seeing as how the studio doesn’t want spoilers getting out, however, little else is known about what Captain Marvel has in store for the man behind much of what makes the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now we now that, according to directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, there are going to be a lot of tears.

As reported by ComicBook.com, the pair spoke with Metro during their film’s red carpet premiere in London. That’s when the subject of the Stan Lee tribute came up, and while they couldn’t give away any details, Boden did discuss it at length:

“I don’t want to say anything I’m not supposed to say, but just that it was… we did want to kind of have a moment and tribute to Stan Lee in this movie, obviously. It was something that came from Marvel and when they showed it to us, there was not a dry eye in the house. It was really emotional.”

Fleck had previously spoken about Lee’s cameo in the film, which also remains under wraps. Then again, considering how much of a tradition his blink-and-you’ll-miss-them appearances throughout the MCU (and other Marvel-adjacent films) has become, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Following the tragic news of his death last November, Marvel confirmed that his cameos for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame had already been filmed.

(Via ComicBook.com)