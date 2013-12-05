Listen To Captain Picard Sing Your New Favorite Holiday Song, ‘Make It So’

It’s that time of year again, when classic carols are bastardized in the name of parody. It’s tradition dammit!

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Want to sing along? Of course you do!

Lyrics:

Oh, the weather outside if frightful.

But the fire is so delightful.

And since we’ve no place to go,

Make it so,

Make it so,

Make it so.

Man it doesn’t show signs of stopping.

And I brought me some tea, Earl Grey, hot.

The lights are turned way down low,

Make it so,

Make it so,

Make it so.

When we finally kiss goodnight,

How I hate going out in the storm.

But if you really – SHUT UP WESLEY.

All the way home I’ll be warm.

Oh, the fire is slowly dying.,

And my dear we’re still good-byeing.

But as long as you love me so,

Make it so.

Make it so.

Make it so.