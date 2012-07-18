Carly Rae Jepsen goes for week six atop the Bilboard Hot 100 with ‘Call Me Maybe’

It”s a good week for women on the Billboard Hot 100 as Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” stays at No. 1, while both Katy Perry and Pink make great strides as well.

Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” the first single from forthcoming album “The Truth About Love,” blows into the top 10 this week, catapulting 58-9. “Kiss” makes an even dozen Top 10 hits for Pink, leaving her only behind Rihanna and Beyonce for the most top 10s by any female since 2000. Perry”s “Wide Awake,” climbs 4-3 on the Billboard 100 and topples “Call Me” from the No. 1 spot on Billboard”s Digital Songs chart.

Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa stays at No. 2 while Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” slips 3-4. Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” remains at No. 5.

In addition to Pink”s flight into the top 10, Flo Rida”s “Whistle” gains five places to stop at No. 7. “Whistle” is his third top 10 from current album, “Wild Ones,” following “Good Feeling” and the title track, according to Billboard.

Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” stays No. 6, David Guetta”s “Titanium” featuring Sia falls one to No. 9 and Usher”s “Scream” stays at No. 10.

