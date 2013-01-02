‘Carrie’ remake pushed from March to October

Looking forward to Screen Gems’ “Carrie” remake? You’re going to have to wait a few more months than previously thought.

Director Kimberly Peirce’s (“Boys Don’t Cry”) updating of the classic Stephen King novella has been moved from its original March 15 release date to October 18, giving it a prime pre-Halloween slot, according to Shock Till You Drop. That will give it a week’s jump on “Paranormal Activity 5,” which hits theaters on October 25.

Starring Chloe Grace Moretz (“Kick-Ass”) as the title character and Julianne Moore as her religious fanatic mother, the story centers on a telekinetic social outcast who is driven to murderous action by a cruel prank at the high school prom. The film also stars Judy Greer, Gabriella Wilde, Alex Russell and Ansel Elgort.

“Carrie” has been adapted for the screen twice before: in Brian De Palma’s iconic 1976 film starring Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, and in a 2002 made-for-TV version starring Angela Bettis and Patricia Clarkson. 1999’s “The Rage: Carrie 2” served as a sequel to De Palma’s film but was critically panned and flopped at the box-office.

