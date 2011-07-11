Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley set to return as CMA Awards hosts

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will return as host of the Country Music Assn. Awards for the fourth time.

The country superstars announced they will once again helm the show via Facebook today. The 45th Annual CMA awards will air live from Nashville”s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9.

The two, who have a combined 19 CMA awards between them, have proved to have an easygoing, funny chemistry between them and from the start have been adept hosts who keep the show flowing. Perhaps following the CMA”s lead, main competitor the Academy of Country Music Awards adopted male-female hosts this year with Blake Shelton joining longtime host Reba McEntire.

This year”s CMAs will honor music released from July 1, 2010-June 30, 2011. Nominations will be announced in early September. The CMA”s 6000-person membership determine the winners.