Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert perform ‘Something Bad’: Watch

The idea of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, two of country”s most dynamic artists, performing a duet at the Billboard Music Awards had such promise.
While they looked fierce as could be and the wind machines did their job and blew their hair back perfectly, the song, “Something Bad,” was horrible. Plus, Underwood and Lambert were screeching at each other as if they were both trying to do their best Steven Tyler imitations during the chorus, both of them using some kind of affected tone that I”ve never heard either one of them use before. Underwood is a belter, Lambert is not.
When they weren”t screaming, they sounded good together, which only made the performance worse since it hinted at how good they could be together.
This isn”t a song country radio is going to play, at least not as anything more than a novelty Monday morning.
What did you think? Did their great attitude make up for a poor song?
Loved Miranda and Carrie rocking it out! Please country radio plays lots of BroCountry Crap, this song would be a step up from that. You could tell they were having fun.
Oh they are Both doing a very bad perform and does not impress to win the heart of their own fans.
BS. The fans love the song and it is Top 2 on Itunes so try again haters. It rocked!
Didn’t like it at all. Loud — volume up to 11 the whole time. No thanks.
BS! It is a great song and they rocked it! they were not screaching! And FYI- It rose as high as number 2 on itunes today– so clearly the fans loved it!
Not only will country radio play this song- but it is sure to make it to the top 5, perhaps number 1- but I don’t want to jinx it.
They sounded great and the song is bad ass. Loved it! Haters to the left.
Loved the song and performer,sick of the Barbie and ken crap of Mr and mrs faith hill