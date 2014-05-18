Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert perform ‘Something Bad’: Watch

The idea of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood, two of country”s most dynamic artists, performing a duet at the Billboard Music Awards had such promise.

While they looked fierce as could be and the wind machines did their job and blew their hair back perfectly, the song, “Something Bad,” was horrible. Plus, Underwood and Lambert were screeching at each other as if they were both trying to do their best Steven Tyler imitations during the chorus, both of them using some kind of affected tone that I”ve never heard either one of them use before. Underwood is a belter, Lambert is not.

When they weren”t screaming, they sounded good together, which only made the performance worse since it hinted at how good they could be together.

This isn”t a song country radio is going to play, at least not as anything more than a novelty Monday morning.

What did you think? Did their great attitude make up for a poor song?

