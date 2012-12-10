Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more hit Vegas for 2012 American Country Awards

While mega-A-lister Taylor Swift was sadly nowhere to be found, the American Country Awards still brought out its fair share of country superstars on Monday evening, with top acts including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Jason Aldean among those in attendance.

Hosted by returning duo Kristin Chenoweth and Trace Adkins and featuring performances by Aldean, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Little Big Town, the ceremony was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Check out the gallery below for all the red carpet photos.

The American Country Awards airs tonight at 8 PM on Fox.