Cartoon Network censors its first gay kiss

10.29.14 4 years ago

Cartoon Network censors its first gay kiss
A gay kiss between two animated characters on “Clarence” was instead replaced by the characters kissing on the cheek.

Kaley Cuoco”s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is next to her TV dad John Ritter”s star
“I think he's doing a little dance right now!” Cuoco says of her late “8 Simple Rules” co-star. “I”m definitely being looked after.”

ESPN2 is using its Disney connection to show a “Star Wars” special
“SportsNation”s” special on Thursday will feature all the main characters from the “Star Wars” franchise, plus Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“American Horror Story” bringing back Lily Rabe
She”ll reprise her “Asylum” role as nun Sister Mary Eunice for “Freak Show.”

