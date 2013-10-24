Cartoon Network pulls ‘Beware the Batman’ from line-up

(CBR) In a move that will be frustratingly familiar to DC Nation viewers, Cartoon Network has abruptly removed “Beware the Batman” from its Saturday-morning programming block, a little more than three months after its premiere.

The news, which broke early this week on the fan site Nick and More, has been confirmed by the network, which issued the following statement: “Currently, ‘Beware the Batman’ is no longer on our air. DC Nation will continue on Saturday mornings at 10/9c with new exclusive shorts and a full hour of encore episodes of ‘Teen Titans Go!'”

The CG-animated “Beware the Batman,” in which a younger Bruce Wayne teams with ex-secret Agent Pennyworth and the swordswoman Katana to fight some of the Dark Knight’s more offbeat rogues, was originally scheduled to air reruns on Oct. 12 and 19. However, Saturday’s episode was supposed to be new: “Attraction,” featuring the return of Magpie.

Asked earlier this week on Twitter about reports of the shuffle, Batman voice actor Anthony Ruivivar said the series is on hiatus until January. But last night his response fell more in line with the official statement: “[Cartoon Network] is currently not airing new episodes. Stay tuned and thanks for your continued support.”

Fans undoubtedly will recall that Cartoon Network abruptly pulled “Young Justice” and “Green Lantern: The Animated Series” from its DC Nation lineup in October 2012, purportedly to make room for 20th-anniversary celebration programming. Following viewer outcry on Twitter and Facebook, the cable channel quickly announced new episodes would resume in January.

Of course, that season didn’t end happily for either series: Just weeks after their return to the lineup, Cartoon Network released its 2013-14 schedule, which listed “Teen Titans Go!” and “Beware the Batman” in their place.

Senior Editor Albert Ching contributed to this report.