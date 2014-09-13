Casting rumors that never came true — and would have changed everything

#Iron Man #Breaking Bad #Star Wars #Batman
, , , and 09.13.14 4 years ago

In some parallel universe somewhere, Harrison Ford isn't a big screen legend, Bryan Cranston is still known as the dad from “Malcolm in the Middle,” Emily Browning is a household name, and Batman used to date Buffy.

Casting for movies and TV shows can be a tricky business, but when the right performer is picked to play the right role, magic can occur. It's interesting to note however just how many of those magic combinations almost never existed, with many iconic roles nearly going to other stars (or potential stars)

We've dug up eleven of the juiciest TV and film casting rumors from the recent years that never came true. 

See which stars almost played Batman, James Bond, Bella Swan, Neo, and more below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Iron Man#Breaking Bad#Star Wars#Batman
TAGSBatmanBREAKING BADCasting rumors that never came trueIron ManLostStar WarsTHE AVENGERSThe MatrixTHE SHIELD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP