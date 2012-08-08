Cat Power sets North American tour in support of ‘Sun’

Cat Power, fronted by singer-songwriter-model Chan Marshall, is ready to hit the road again in support of the upcoming album “Sun.”
It’s her first set of originals since 2006’s excellent “The Greatest.”
Marshall and her band will take the show on the road allover North America this October and November. More details to come.
Here are the tour dates:
10-11 Miami, FL – Grand Central
10-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival
10-19 Montreal, Qubec – Metropolis
10-20 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus
10-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10-24 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
10-27 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10-28 Chicago, IL – Riviera
11-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
11-03 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11-04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11-06 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11-08 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
“Sun” (Matador) will be released September 4.
Join The Discussion: Log In With