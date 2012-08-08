Cat Power sets North American tour in support of ‘Sun’

Cat Power, fronted by singer-songwriter-model Chan Marshall, is ready to hit the road again in support of the upcoming album “Sun.”

It’s her first set of originals since 2006’s excellent “The Greatest.”



Marshall and her band will take the show on the road allover North America this October and November. More details to come.

Here are the tour dates:

10-11 Miami, FL – Grand Central

10-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival

10-19 Montreal, Qubec – Metropolis

10-20 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus

10-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

10-24 Boston, MA – House Of Blues

10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory

10-27 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10-28 Chicago, IL – Riviera

11-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

11-03 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11-04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11-06 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

11-08 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

“Sun” (Matador) will be released September 4.