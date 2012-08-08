Cat Power sets North American tour in support of ‘Sun’

08.08.12 6 years ago

Cat Power, fronted by singer-songwriter-model Chan Marshall, is ready to hit the road again in support of the upcoming album “Sun.”

It’s her first set of originals since 2006’s excellent “The Greatest.” 

Marshall and her band will take the show on the road allover North America this October and November. More details to come. 

Here are the tour dates:

10-11 Miami, FL – Grand Central
10-13 Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital Music Festival
10-19 Montreal, Qubec – Metropolis
10-20 Toronto, Ontario – Kool Haus
10-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
10-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
10-24 Boston, MA – House Of Blues
10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
10-27 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10-28 Chicago, IL – Riviera
11-02 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
11-03 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11-04 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11-06 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
11-08 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

“Sun” (Matador) will be released September 4.

Around The Web

TAGScat powerChan MarshallSun

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP