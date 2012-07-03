‘Catching Fire’ casting: Jena Malone in talks to play Johanna Mason

One of the biggest pieces of the “Catching Fire” casting puzzle is falling into place. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Jena Malone is in early negotiations to play champion Johanna Mason in the “Hunger Games” sequel.
Mason is a key character in “Catching Fire” whose cutting comments and aggressive personality don’t always rub fellow champ Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) the right way. The role is one of the most important casting decisions new director Francis Lawrence has to make, along with Plutarch Heavensbee and Finnick Odair. (Both roles are still to be determined, though there have been reports Philip Seymour Hoffman was offered the part of Plutarch.)
Malone most recently appeared on the big screen in “Sucker Punch” and the small screen in “Hatfields & McCoys.” She has a history in the sci-fi genre including an early role as a young Jodie Foster in “Contact” and a memorable turn as the love interest to “Donnie Darko.”
If Malone doesn’t fit “Hunger Games” fans ideal for Johanna, they’ve got a long time to get used to it. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” isn’t due for release until November 22, 2013.
omg I don’t care about her(though I always imagined blonde for some reason) all I want to knw is who’s going to play Finnick Odair(better be somebody both good looking and a good actor-and not good looking in the sense of Zac Efron) please let it be Armie Hammer <3
I think she will be good! I saw her posted as an idea on an IMDB list and I immediately liked the idea:
