‘Catfish’ filmmakers will tackle ‘Paranormal Activity 3’

No “Saw” flick this Halloween horror fans? No problem! The latest yearly horror franchise will return Oct. 21 when “Paranormal Activity 3” hits theaters. This time around, the scares are going to come from some documentary or pseudo-documentary (depending on your opinion) filmmakers better known for finding love on facebook.

According to Bloody Disgusting, “Catfish” directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman will direct a brand new “Paranormal Activity” film. The screenplay is by Chris Landon (“Disturbia”) and the film will begin production very soon to make the October release date.

With acquisition costs or budgets of just $1 million and $3 million each respectively, 2009’s “Paranormal Activity” went on to gross $107 million in the U.S. and $193.3 million around the globe and last year’s “Paranormal Activity 2” found $84 million domestic and $176.7 million worldwide.

The first film’s director, Oren Peli will return as a producer.

After questions surrounding its legitimacy as a doc gained it significant notoriety during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, “Catfish” didn’t turn into the sensation Relativity Media thought it would become, but it still grossed a fine $3.5 million. How the duo’s talents translate to the horror genre remain to be seen.