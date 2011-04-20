Catherine Zeta Jones will sing and dance again in ‘Rock of Ages’

Oscar-winning “Chicago” star Catherine Zeta-Jones will be singing and dancing on the big screen again next year. The actress is joining the already-starry cast of New Line’s musical film adaptation of Broadway’s “Rock of Ages,” reports Deadline.com.

Directed by Adam Shankman (“Hairspray”), the ’80s hard rock extravaganza “Rock of Ages” has already lined up a stellar cast, including Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Paul Giamatti and Mary J. Blige.

In a role created specifically for the film version, Zeta-Jones will play the conservative, rock and roll-hating wife of the mayor of L.A. “There are so many plotlines in the piece, we thought it would be fun to create a villain, and a cultural discussion point,” Shankman told Deadline. “She’s the moral majority person, kind of like if Tipper Gore and Anita Bryant had a love child in that era. To have a great actress who won an actress in this genre with ‘Chicago’ is wonderful.”

In the film, Zeta-Jones will sing Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The film’s cast is nearly complete. Shankman is still searching for the film’s mayor, and, after Amy Adams passed due to “Superman: Man of Steel” obligations, reporter characters.

Zeta-Jones, who also starred in “Traffic” and the two “Zorro” movies with Antonio Banderas, hasn’t been in a film since 2009’s “The Rebound.”