‘Cathood’: The ‘Boyhood’ Parody We Deserve

07.31.14 4 years ago

“Boyhood.” But with kittens. There you have it. I'm a fan of the whole thing, but you really need to stick around 'til the end when the greatest Patricia Arquette pun of all time comes to murder you. I am clutching my face and laughing at it. Still! Cat face murder me. That is the story of this video.

