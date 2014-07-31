“Boyhood.” But with kittens. There you have it. I'm a fan of the whole thing, but you really need to stick around 'til the end when the greatest Patricia Arquette pun of all time comes to murder you. I am clutching my face and laughing at it. Still! Cat face murder me. That is the story of this video.
‘Cathood’: The ‘Boyhood’ Parody We Deserve
Louis VIrtel 07.31.14 4 years ago
