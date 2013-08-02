‘CBGB’ soundtrack includes Talking Heads, Police, Blondie, MC5, The Stooges

The soundtrack for “CBGB,” the upcoming film about the iconic New York club, will feature music from some of the iconic acts who are forever linked to the venue and its ’70s heyday, including The Velvet Underground, Blondie, Talking Heads, and Police.

Interestingly, the soundtrack includes Joey Ramone”s “I Got Knocked Down (But I”ll Get Up),” but not a track from the Ramones. The only new music on the set is a 2013 version of Blondie”s “Sunday Girl.”

The soundtrack will come out Oct. 8. Small indie Omnivore will release the vinyl and CD version, while Rhino will put out the deluxe digital version.

The film, which will premiere at New York”s CBGB Music & Film Festival in October, stars Alan Rickman as club owner Hilly Kristal, as well as Malin Ackerman as Blondie”s Debbie Harry, “Harry Potter”s” Rupert Grint at Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome, Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins as Iggy Pop, and Sting”s daughter, Mickey Sumner, as Patti Smith.

According to the movie”s Facebook page, the official trailer will come out next week.

Track Listing:

1. Life During Wartime – Talking Heads

2. Kick Out the Jams (Uncensored Version) – MC5

3. Chatterbox – New York Dolls

4. Careful – Television

5. Blank Generation – Richard Hell & The Voidoids

6. Slow Death – Flamin” Groovies

7. I Can”t Stand It – The Velvet Underground

8. Out of Control – Wayne County & The Electric Chairs

9. Psychotic Reaction – The Count Five

10. All For the Love of Rock “n” Roll (Live) – Tuff Darts

11. All By Myself – Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers

12. California Sun (Original Demo) – The Dictators

13. Caught With the Meat in Your Mouth – Dead Boys

14. I Got Knocked Down (But I”ll Get Up) – Joey Ramone

15. Get Outta My Way – The Laughing Dogs

16. Sunday Girl (2013 Version) – Blondie

17. I Wanna Be Your Dog – The Stooges

18. Sonic Reducer – Dead Boys

19. Roxanne – The Police

20. Birds and the Bees – Hilly Kristal