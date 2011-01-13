CBS confirms Boston Rob and Russell return for ‘Survivor: Redemption Island’

On Thursday (Jan. 13) morning, CBS confirmed the worst-kept secret in all of reality television: “Boston” Rob Mariano and Russell Hantz are the two former castaways who will appear on “Survivor: Redemption Island.”

In any case, what we already knew to be true is true: The upcoming 22nd season of “Survivor” will feature the fourth appearance by Boston Rob and the third appearance (all in four seasons) for Russell.

Boston Rob’s most successful “Survivor” experience was a second-place finish on “Survivor: All-Stars,” which at least connected him to future wife Amber Brkich. He was eliminated far earlier on “Survivor: Marquesas” and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.” Rob & Amber later did two seasons of duty on “Amazing Race,” filmed their marriage for a two-hour CBS special and starred in the poker-based “Against the Odds” for Fox Reality Channel. Boston Rob also served as the Player Operator on UPN’s short-lived “The Player.”

Russell, meanwhile, made it to the Finals on both “Survivor: Samoa” and “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” but after losing jury votes on each show, he cursed the game strategy for favoring the making of friends over manipulation and overall control.

Both men butted heads on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains” when they were categorized as Villains.

“Survivor: Redemption Island” will premiere on Wednesday, February 16.

