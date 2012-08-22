CBS confirms the ‘Survivor: Philippines’ returning castaways

You already know their identities if you happen to follow any sort of reality TV spoiler sites, but CBS has officially revealed the identities of the three returning contestants who will complete the “Survivor: Philippines” cast.

As has been widely reported, Michael Skupin, Jonathan Penner and Russell Swan will all be back, seeking redemption after having been medically evacuated from the game in their most recent “Survivor” appearances.

Skupin, of course, was the first contestant to be medically evacuated from “Survivor” after inhaling smoke and falling into a fire on Day 17 in “Survivor: Australian Outback.” At the time, he suffered severe burns.

When a knee infection forced Penner out of “Survivor: Micronesia” on Day 15, it was actually his second time playing the game, following a popular run for the sometimes-actor on “Survivor: Cook Islands.”

When Swan was pulled from “Survivor: Samoa” due to dehydration in the midst of a challenge on Day 15, he was one of two Russells in that cast, but in his absence, the season became all about Russell Hantz.

As was previously announced, “Survivor: Philippines” will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, September 19.

The 18 castaways will initially be divided into three tribes.

