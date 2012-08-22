CBS confirms the ‘Survivor: Philippines’ returning castaways

You already know their identities if you happen to follow any sort of reality TV spoiler sites, but CBS has officially revealed the identities of the three returning contestants who will complete the “Survivor: Philippines” cast.
As has been widely reported, Michael Skupin, Jonathan Penner and Russell Swan will all be back, seeking redemption after having been medically evacuated from the game in their most recent “Survivor” appearances.
Skupin, of course, was the first contestant to be medically evacuated from “Survivor” after inhaling smoke and falling into a fire on Day 17 in “Survivor: Australian Outback.” At the time, he suffered severe burns.
When a knee infection forced Penner out of “Survivor: Micronesia” on Day 15, it was actually his second time playing the game, following a popular run for the sometimes-actor on “Survivor: Cook Islands.”
When Swan was pulled from “Survivor: Samoa” due to dehydration in the midst of a challenge on Day 15, he was one of two Russells in that cast, but in his absence, the season became all about Russell Hantz.
As was previously announced, “Survivor: Philippines” will premiere with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, September 19.
The 18 castaways will initially be divided into three tribes.
Check out the 15 contestants who were announced on Monday:
Definitely excited to have Penner back once again. He’s always an interesting character, and his charmingly antagonist relationship with Probst is always entertaining to watch. On the other hand, I’m a little apprehensive about Skupin coming back, just because he’s so mythologized by old-school Survivor fans at this point that even if he wins the whole game, it will still almost be a letdown.
He was the guy that brought war-paint right? I remember him but don’t really care if he succeeds or fails. He wasn’t that big a celebrity.
I’m more concerned about bringing in another sports celebrity. When they had on Jimmy Johnson a few years go they were always focusing on him to win and inspire his tribe.
I am not a fanf survivor stunt casting. it takes the focus off newbies.
If it helps, Skupin was the guy who stalked and killed a pig.
I remember. The other tribe mates thought he was a bit of a wacko. Maybe he’s mellowed out over the years.