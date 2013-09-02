CBS Corporation and Time Warner Cable reach a carriage agreement

09.02.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
More than three million Time Warner Cable subscribers in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas and several other areas are finally getting their CBS Corporation networks back.
TWC and Bright House Networks reach a new carriage agreement on Monday (September 2) with CBS Corp, ending a month-long blackout that left millions of viewers without CBS, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel and several other channels.
Not surprisingly, the news was released without any specifics from either CBS Corp or TWC, capping off a month of very public sparring and bantering. Try not to be shocked that the agreement was reached less than a week before all involved parties were going to be forced to deal with irate NFL fans.
The blackout easily exceeded the two weeks that many Cablevision subscribers lost FOX and FX in 2010. Despite much discontent, CBS claimed that the overall ratings impact of the blackout was roughly 1 percent.
Programming is expected to resume by 6 p.m. ET (if it hasn’t already).
Time to catch up on “Dexter.”

