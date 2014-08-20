CBS doubles ‘Madam Secretary’ premiere to combat NFL delay

Well, this is one way to keep your new show from getting lost amidst an inevitable Sunday primetime delay.

CBS announced on Wednesday (August 20) that next month's “Madam Secretary” premiere will get a same-night encore to combat inevitable confusion caused by an NFL doubleheader.

The network has a Super Bowl rematch between the Broncos and Seahawks sure to draw huge numbers and already scheduled to push the start of Sunday, September 21 primetime to 7:30, which regular CBS viewers know means something closer to 7:36 or 7:47 or 8:03 or something equally unpredictable.

As it stands now, “60 Minutes” will kick off its 47th season at 7:30, followed by the premiere of the Tea Leoni drama “Madam Secretary” at 8:30. The sixth season premiere of “The Good Wife” will air at 9:30, followed immediately by an encore of the “Madam Secretary” premiere.

[This will, of course, not have any impact at all on West Coast viewers, for whom CBS' Sunday lineup will start promptly at 7 p.m. on September 21 as well as every subsequent Sunday throughout the fall.]

As CBS previously announced, the 15th season of “CSI” will premiere on September 28 at 10 p.m.

Here's my Take Me To The Pilots entry for “Madam Secretary,” should you care.