CBS gives ‘2 Broke Girls a full-season pick-up

It’s only Wednesday, but it has already been a good week for Whitney Cummings.

One day after NBC give a back-nine order to the stand-up comic’s self-titled sitcom “Whitney,” CBS committed to a full season of “2 Broke Girls.”

The “2 Broke Girls” back-nine order was a no-brainer, given that the comedy ranks as the fall’s top new series in total viewers (15.5 million) and in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Of course, those numbers include the “2 Broke Girls” premiere, which aired after Ashton Kutcher’s ridiculously successful debut as “Two and a Half Men” co-star, though subsequent episodes at 8:30 have performed quite well.

Cummings created “2 Broke Girls” with Michael Patrick King and has remained on-board as an “executive consultant,” while giving her primary commitment to “Whitney,” which she crated and stars in. The series stars Kat Dennings, Beth Behrs, Matthew Moy, Jonathan Kite and Garrett Morris.

To date, “2 Broke Girls” joins “Whitney,” “Up All Night” and FOX’s “New Girl” among freshman shows receiving full-season orders. The fall’s only network cancellation has been NBC’s “The Playboy Club.”