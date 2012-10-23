CBS gives full seasons to ‘Vegas,’ ‘Elementary’

CBS has given full-season orders to the most watched and second most watched new dramas of the fall.

The network announced on Tuesday (October 23) that both “Elementary” and “Vegas” have received back-nine orders.

This isn’t exactly shocking news.

“Vegas” has been the fall’s top new series, with an average viewership of 14.94 million and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 through its first three airings (including some quantity of DVR usage, presumably). Although “Vegas” has dropped in each of its post-premiere airings, the drama has improved on its time period by 8 percent in viewers (CBS tellingly makes no mention of the key demo).

“Elementary” ranks No. 2 for the season among new shows in viewers, averaging 14.30 million and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its Thursday 10 p.m. slot. Like “Vegas,” “Elementary” has slipped in each of its post-premiere airings, but it has still given CBS a 17 percent bump among adults 18-49 for its hour.

“‘Vegas’ and ‘Elementary’ have opened strong, delivering big audiences and winning performances in important time periods,” blurbs Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “Each of the shows has rich characters, big stars and a unique visual style that have stood out in the crowd, helping make two of our strongest nights even stronger.”

CBS was the first network to cancel a show this fall, bumping “Made in Jersey” after only two low-rated episodes. FOX, NBC and The CW have all given back-nine orders, leaving only ABC’s new slate back-nine-less.

Still awaiting its positive or negative fate on CBS: The struggling Monday comedy “Partners.”