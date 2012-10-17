CBS is bringing ‘Bake Off’ to American TV

CBS has ordered a new reality series based on the hit UK format “The Great British Bake Off.”
Not surprisingly, the American version will have to change its title slightly and, thus far, CBS is going with the more straight-forward “Bake Off.”
“The Great British Bake Off” completed its third season on Tuesday and the finale averaged a 25.3 percent share among UK viewers. The format is already a success in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Poland with local versions coming to Australia, Ireland, Norway and France.
You’ll be shocked to discover that the series features amateur bakers competing in challenges, culminating in the crowning of a single winner. CBS will have “Bake Off” ready to premiere next year.
Richard McKerrow will executive produce “Bake Off,” with Love Productions USA producing.
I hope CBS asked Steven Moffat if it was okay. :>
I just hope the American version is as civilized as is the British version. In the Great British Bake Off all the bakers were very supportive of each other and there never seemed to be jealousy much less mean comments. Can the Americans (of which I am one) make us proud by being courteous and encouraging to the other contestants? We will see.