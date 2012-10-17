CBS is bringing ‘Bake Off’ to American TV

CBS has ordered a new reality series based on the hit UK format “The Great British Bake Off.”

Not surprisingly, the American version will have to change its title slightly and, thus far, CBS is going with the more straight-forward “Bake Off.”

“The Great British Bake Off” completed its third season on Tuesday and the finale averaged a 25.3 percent share among UK viewers. The format is already a success in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Poland with local versions coming to Australia, Ireland, Norway and France.

You’ll be shocked to discover that the series features amateur bakers competing in challenges, culminating in the crowning of a single winner. CBS will have “Bake Off” ready to premiere next year.

Richard McKerrow will executive produce “Bake Off,” with Love Productions USA producing.