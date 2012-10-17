CBS is bringing ‘Bake Off’ to American TV

10.17.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
CBS has ordered a new reality series based on the hit UK format “The Great British Bake Off.”
Not surprisingly, the American version will have to change its title slightly and, thus far, CBS is going with the more straight-forward “Bake Off.”
“The Great British Bake Off” completed its third season on Tuesday and the finale averaged a 25.3 percent share among UK viewers. The format is already a success in Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and Poland with local versions coming to Australia, Ireland, Norway and France.
You’ll be shocked to discover that the series features amateur bakers competing in challenges, culminating in the crowning of a single winner. CBS will have “Bake Off” ready to premiere next year.
Richard McKerrow will executive produce “Bake Off,” with Love Productions USA producing.

Around The Web

TAGSBake Offthe great british bake-off

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP