CBS midseason slate includes ‘Golden Boy,’ ‘Rules of Engagement’

Just days after ABC announced its busy list of midseason premieres, including new comedies, dramas and reality offerings, CBS announced its own list of midseason premieres, including one new drama and one returning comedy.

Not everybody can be exciting like ABC.

The CBS Spring 2013 is basically business-as-usual, with the exception of the introduction of the drama “Golden Boy” and the seventh season return of “Rules of Engagement.”

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, “Rules of Engagement” will be moving into CBS’ only vacated comedy slot on Mondays at 8:30. The veteran ensemble will be back on Monday, February 4 in a slot that has been home to repeats since the premature demise of “Partners.”

Also during February sweeps, CBS has set the premiere of the 26th installment of “Survivor” for Wednesday, February 13 and the return of the 22nd edition of “The Amazing Race” for Sunday, February 17.

On the drama front, CBS’ lone new midseason offering is “Golden Boy,” which stars Theo James as a New York City cop on the verge of a meteoric rise to police commissioner. That drama will have special Tuesday previews February 26 and March 5 after “NCIS: Los Angeles” before shifting to its regular time period on Friday, March 8 at 9 p.m. That means that venerable drama “CSI: NY” will have its season [and possibly series?] finale on February 22.

That’s simple enough that we don’t even need to provide you with a chart.

One show that you won’t see on CBS’ midseason schedule is “Friend Me,” which CBS sources indicate is currently still expected to air, though the network has yet to decide on a premiere plan.