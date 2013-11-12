CBS moves ‘Intelligence’ premiere to January, sets ‘Hostages’ finale

In “Intelligence,” Josh Holloway plays an intelligence operative with enhanced mental powers, but is the “Lost” veteran clever enough to take down the Olympics?

CBS announced on Tuesday (November 12) that “Intelligence” will now premiere on Tuesday, January 7 at 9 p.m. with a special airing after a new episode of “NCIS.” The drama will then shift to its previously announced Monday time period on January 13 airing in the 10 p.m. slot that hasn’t exactly brought success to “Hostages.”

In a minor miracle, the low-rated “Hostages” will actually complete its full 15 episode run, with CBS also announcing a two-hour finale for Monday, January 6.

“Intelligence” was originally announced to take over the Monday 10 p.m. slot on February 24, which was not-so-coincidentally the night after the conclusion of the Winter Olympics from Socchi, Russia. Instead, this earlier launch will presumably force “Intelligence” to either take a February hiatus, or else go against the skiing, skating and whatnot. In addition, the “Hostages” finale will now be going against the NCAA’s BCS Title Game, not that college football is likely to impact the low-rated drama.

In addition to Holloway, “Intelligence” stars Marge Helgenberger, Meghan Ory, Michael Rady, John Billingsley and PJ Byrne.

CBS has only provided two pictures from “Intelligence,” but HitFix’s Alan Sepinwall lovingly creative this photoshopped image in which he seems to be suggesting that Holloway’s character’s very-special-enhancements make him seem a bit like a beloved NBC supernerd.