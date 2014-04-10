It’s official: CBS names Stephen Colbert as Letterman’s replacement

CBS names Stephen Colbert as Letterman's replacement

CBS made the announcement official today: “The CBS Television Network today announced that Stephen Colbert, the host, writer and executive producer of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Colbert Report,” will succeed David Letterman as the host of 'The Late Show,' effective when Mr. Letterman retires from the broadcast. The five-year agreement between CBS and Colbert was announced by Leslie Moonves, President and CEO, CBS Corporation, and Nina Tassler, Chairman of CBS Entertainment.” PLUS: “He was the most logical choice from the start,” says “The Late Shift” author Bill Carter.