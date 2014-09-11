CBS opts against using Rihanna”s music to open tonight's “Thursday Night Football” amid Baltimore Ravens” domestic violence scandal

Rather than have a football-centric pregame show and an opener featuring Rihanna singing with Don Cheadle narration, CBS has decided to focus on the Ray Rice scandal ahead of tonight”s Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game. A comedic segment has also been cut. Instead, “CBS This Morning”s” Norah O”Donnell, who interviewed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, will be on set to provide the latest on the NFL”s domestic violence scandal.

Ricky Gervais to guest on ABC”s “Galavant”

He”ll play a medieval wizard named Xanax.

“Veronica Mars” spinoff trailer mocks “The Newsroom”

“Play it Again, Sam”s” eight short episodes premiere Sept. 16.