CBS orders a 20th season of ‘The Amazing Race’

06.16.11 7 years ago
CBS has renewed “The Amazing Race” for a 20th season.
That sounds like old news, but CBS’ spring “Amazing Race” renewal (coupled with a pick-up for “Undercover Boss”) was only for its 19th season, the installment set to air in the fall.
Of course, CBS already announced its schedule for the 2011-2012 season and indicated no plans to change things up on Sunday nights in the spring, essentially making “Amazing Race 20” a foregone conclusion, but there’s nothing wrong with making these things official.
So “Amazing Race 19” will air on CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. (or random later times if the NFL returns) in the fall and “Amazing Race 20” will air on CBS on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the spring.
Phil Keoghan is, of course, set to return as host.
According to CBS, “The Amazing Race” averaged 11.19 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for its two installments last season.

