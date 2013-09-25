CBS orders detective drama from ‘Breaking Bad’ creator Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan’s win for Outstanding Drama Series at Sunday’s Emmys is already paying off.

CBS has reportedly given a 13-episode order to “Battle Creek,” a Gilligan-created detective drama that was first developed at the network back in 2002, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which “House” creator David Shore is also attached to write and executive produce, centers on two Battle Creek, Michigan detectives with wildly different world views who together must answer the question: is cynicism, guile and deception enough to clean up the semi-mean streets of Battle Creek, Michigan in the face of a complete lack of resources; or is the exact opposite true — it takes naïveté, trust and a boatload of resources?.

Gilligan, who also has the “Breaking Bad” spinoff “Better Call Saul” moving forward at AMC, is interested in directing the project if his increasingly-busy schedule allows it. Shore, who will serve as showrunner on the series, is currently updating Gilligan’s original pilot script.

“Breaking Bad’s” final episode airs this Sunday on AMC.

Does “Battle Creek” sound like a series you’d like to see? Sound off in the comments.

