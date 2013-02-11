CBS partners with Amazon for ‘Under the Dome’

#Stephen King
Senior Television Writer
02.11.13

CBS has partnered with Amazon to make each episode of its summer series “Under the Dome” available on Amazon Prime four days after they air on television.

“Under the Dome,” based on the Stephen King novel, will be debuting on CBS on June 24. Amazon Prime members will have unlimited streaming access to all episodes four days after their initial broadcast. They will also be available for purchase and download exclusively from Amazon.

When CBS ordered “Under the Dome,” it was always with the idea of finding some kind of content distribution partner to help with the financing. And Amazon is the winner.

