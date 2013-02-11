CBS partners with Amazon for ‘Under the Dome’

CBS has partnered with Amazon to make each episode of its summer series “Under the Dome” available on Amazon Prime four days after they air on television.
“Under the Dome,” based on the Stephen King novel, will be debuting on CBS on June 24. Amazon Prime members will have unlimited streaming access to all episodes four days after their initial broadcast. They will also be available for purchase and download exclusively from Amazon.
When CBS ordered “Under the Dome,” it was always with the idea of finding some kind of content distribution partner to help with the financing. And Amazon is the winner.
Why did they need help with financing? Is it because they want to do it on the cheap, or is it going to be a high-budget show?
Summer shows tend to get significantly lower ratings. If they have a partner, it helps justify the cost of something that they don’t want to look cheap, but won’t draw like NCIS: LA does in February.
Maybe I’m just seeing phantoms, but the first thing I thought of is that this is what a network does when it is trying to do online streaming without succumbing to the hated, great-Satan that is Netflix.
(Hint to the sarcasm impaired: It is.)
Is this a mini-series or on-going TV series…? Hoping for mini-series (like The Stand)…
It’s planned to be a 13-episode limited series, with an ending (and I’d love to see The Stand redone with the luxury of 13 hours instead of the 8 it got). Interestingly, the casting news I’ve read on “Dome” is not following the book, with some new characters and some changed ones (like the one who works for the radio news instead of the newspaper). I hated hated hated the book’s ending, so I hope the writers can fix that for TV.
Haven’t reached the ending yet… A little worried by your experience though… Agree about the extra time for “The Stand”. Thanks.