CBS renews 18 shows, including ‘Good Wife,’ ‘Person of Interest’ and ‘Broke Girls’

A full two months ahead of the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers, CBS has handed out a whopping 18 renewals for the 2012-2013 season.

The renewals include four comedies, nine dramas, three reality offerings and a pair of news magazines and leave CBS with very few shows remaining on the bubble for the spring.

“This large-scale renewal is testimony to the strength, stability and success of a deep and diverse roster of top-rated programming,” said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment. “It positions us for continued success next season and certainly creates an environment that will give our new shows the best possible chance to succeed.”

On the comedy front, it’s entirely unsurprising that CBS has ordered new seasons for “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly,” while today’s announcement also includes previously inked renewals for “How I Met Your Mother” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

The big missing comedy from CBS’ renewal announcement is “Two and a Half Men,” but the network is quick to reveal that the network and Warner Brothers TV are “in preliminary discussions regarding future seasons.”

Also in at least temporary limbo after Wednesday’s renewals are “Rules of Engagement” and “Rob.”

On the drama side, CBS has renewed “Hawaii Five-0,” “Criminal Minds,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” freshman hit “Person of Interest,” “The Mentalist,” “Blue Bloods” and “The Good Wife.” Both “NCIS” and “NCIS: LA” were also renewed.

That renewal is only for the “CSI” mothership, leaving the fates for “CSI: Miami” and “CSI: NY” in question. Also left to sweat things out are “A Gifted Man,” “Unforgettable” and the yet-to-premiere “NYC 22.”

On the reality front, “Survivor” had already been renewed, while “The Amazing Race” and “Undercover Boss” will both be back next season. Also sticking around are “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours Mystery.”

CBS is TV’s most watched network with 12.13 million viewers and also ranks first among adults 25-54 with a 4.1 rating. The network is second among adults 18-49 with a 3.1 rating.