CBS renews ‘Big Bang Theory’ for three more seasons

CBS has renewed “The Big Bang Theory” for three additional seasons, guaranteeing that the geek-friendly sitcom will be on the air through at least the 2013-2014 season.
“It doesn’t take a theoretical physicist to see why this show is a BIG part of our comedy future,” CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler said in a statement. “From ratings to critical acclaim to pop culture buzz, it’s struck a chord on all levels. The creative genius of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and the on-camera talents of an amazing young ensemble have created a comedy that will entertain viewers for a long time. We’re proud to partner with Warner Bros. on another highly successful, long-running comedy.”
Currently in its fourth season, “Big Bang Theory” moved this fall from Mondays to Thursdays – a night where no one but NBC has had success with comedy in many, many, many years – and has done very well, averaging 13.9 million viewers and a robust 4.7/14 rating/share in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults 18-49.
“Big Bang” star Jim Parsons won an Emmy in the fall for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and the show’s actors all recently received big raises, with the leads slated to get up to $350,000 per episode in that 2013-14 season.
I’m a big fan of the show and have seen every episode but for some reason watching another 3 seasons seems exhausting to me. I think they need to expand the cast a bit if they want to make it work. And figure out a way for Raj to talk to girls without alcohol because when you only have 4 leads and two of them can’t converse with each other, it’s limiting and gets old very fast.
Ugh.
Hmm. I like the show –well, usually– but three more seasons guaranteed all at once? The show can either become more complacent, and I’ll have to dump it, or it can take more chances because of the job security, and hopefully it’ll get better.
This is a crime against humanity.