CBS renews ‘Big Brother’ for Summer 2013

“Big Brother” fans have already seen CBS ads asking interesting viewers to audition/submit for next summer’s installment of “Big Brother,” so it probably shouldn’t be surprising that CBS decided to actually renew the reality hit today.

Just hours ahead of the 14th season finale, CBS officially ordered up the 15th installment. This comes after a season in which “Big Brother” has averaged 6.79 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, maintaining its position as a regular summer success for the network.

“Big Brother” will complete its 14th season on Wednesday (September 19) night as Dan, Danielle and Ian gun for the $500,000 prize following the premiere of CBS’ even-more-venerable unscripted smash, “Survivor.”

Stay tuned for HitFix’s live-blog of the finale.