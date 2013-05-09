CBS renews ‘Criminal Minds’ for Season 9

Not all down-to-the-wire renewals are shockers and not all down-to-the-wire renewals come down to ratings.

On Thursday (May 9) afternoon, CBS ordered a ninth season of “Criminal Minds,” several weeks after the network began renewing a slew of less popular dramas and comedies.

Numbers have never been the problem for “Criminal Minds.” Including Live + 7 DVR figures, the long-running drama averages a 4.2 rating among adults 18-49 and nearly 14.9 million viewers and it remains a steady centerpiece for CBS’ Wednesday lineup.

Like “Two and a Half Men,” which earned its renewal only two weeks ago, “Criminal Minds” was held off of pickup lists due to ongoing negotiations with the cast, with reports suggesting that Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook were looking to equal the salaries for their male co-stars.

While it’s unclear how close the new deal brings the two actresses, it is clear that “Criminal Minds” will be back.

