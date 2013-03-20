CBS renews ‘CSI’ mothership, extends Ted Danson’s contract

Another of the key staples of CBS’ schedule has been renewed for the 2013-2014 season.

CBS announced on Wednesday (March 20) that “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” has been renewed for a 14th season and that series star Ted Danson has received a contract extension to remain with the long-running drama.

In addition to Danson, CBS announced that Elisabeth Shue and longtime cast members George Eads, Jorja Fox, Eric Szmanda, Paul Guilfoyle and Robert David Hall will also be back, along with Wallace Langham, Elisabeth Harnois, David Berman and Jon Wellner.

“‘CSI’ is synonymous with CBS, and we are so proud of the series’ creative and commercial legacy and its continued success on our Network,” blurbs CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. “The writers and producers have done an amazing job evolving CSI, reinventing the show around an incredible leading man in Ted Danson, the acclaimed Elisabeth Shue and our beloved and talented core of original cast members.”

In its 13th season, the “CSI” mothership has been a regular winner in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time period, averaging 11.85 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49 (including DVR figures). CBS also boasts that “CSI” has earned the International TV Audience Award for “most watched show in the world” for three straight years, if that has any particular meaning to you.

“‘CSI’ is one of the top global franchises and is seen in almost every country in the world,” states David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. “It defined feature television and its whodunnit storytelling captured audiences since the day it premiered. We are fortunate to have had Carol Mendelsohn’s creative vision at the helm since the inception, as well as the talents of her partner Don McGill. The addition of Ted Danson has infused new energy into the series and we couldn’t be more thrilled with its continued worldwide success.”

The long-running centerpiece of the CBS schedule also spawned “CSI: Miami,” which ended last spring after 10 seasons, and “CSI: NY,” which completed its ninth season in February and is considered on-the-bubble for a 10th season.

The “CSI” renewal, which was always a foregone conclusion, mirrors this winter’s renewal for “NCIS,” which was announced concurrently with a new pact for star Mark Harmon.