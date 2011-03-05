CBS renews ‘How I Met Your Mother’ for two seasons

CBS and 20th Century Fox TV have reached a deal to bring “How I Met Your Mother” back for two additional seasons.
The news first broke on Friday, with NYMag’s Vulture ahead of the reporting curve on the story.
The deal will run “How I Met Your Mother” through its eighth season and although nobody is saying anything about a finite end-date, there’s ample evidence that the cast may be looking to move on by that point.
Busy co-star Jason Segel literally said as much in a GQ interview last year, while Neil Patrick Harris has been aggressively branching out into production and film roles. Josh Radnor’s debut as a writer-director played to acclaim at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival and has begun a limited theatrical release and Cobie Smulders recently landed a high profile role in “The Avengers.”
So if you’re actually one of those people who believes that the show won’t reveal the title Mother until the finale, you can possibly mark your calendar for May of 2013. Or perhaps that episode will just feature more coy hints about umbrellas, weddings and aunts, leading into a ninth season. Or perhaps the writers might find a way to introduce the Mother earlier and then find a way to — heaven forbid — develop the much-discussed character for a while before ending the series.
Now in its sixth season, “How I Met Your Mother” is averaging 10.2 million viewers, up very slightly from last year as it enjoys the end of a run of episodes airing without competition from ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” Vulture notes that “HIMYM” is one of CBS’ youngest skewing shows and that it, in fact, ranks as TV’s No. 13 show among viewers under 50. CBS has already renewed its other comedy anchors, “Big Bang Theory” and “Two adn a Half Men,” though obviously the future of the latter comedy is somewhat uncertain in the midst of the current Charlie Sheen kerfuffle.
Another two seasons? That seems ridiculously unnecessary and I would hope with that kind of time they don’t drag out the meeting of the mother until the end, but then again I’ve never loved this show. It’s always just been kind of amusing to me.
Seriously, though, from the dad-telling-his-kids-a-story POV, there’s just no way in hell it takes ~180 episodes to convey how he met their mom.
Yes, I know the “are we ever meeting the mother?” question gets annoying to more passionate fans of the show but it’s as annoying to me when people act like meeting the mother is somehow totally irrelevant to the plot as it is to them when I/others bring up the “so, about that mother…?” issue. Meeting this inevitable mother might be more irrelevant to the plot and give more credence to the various “it’s about the journey, man” stuff that I would absolutely agree with if the show itself weren’t constantly dropping pointless clues and whatever (The mother walked by the bar with a yellow umbrella! The mother was this random girl’s roommate! The mother was in that class Ted accidentally taught!) that end up being more and more meaningless the longer the show lasts.
I thought Ted bumping in to Stella after they broke up was supposed to be greatly important? And what ended up being the point of the goat? Or Ted’s newest time-waster of girlfriend? If every single thing Ted ever experienced was so relevant on his path to meeting this woman then maybe he should’ve started the story back when he had his first tingle down below in relation to a lady, or his time in kindergarten. What did womb-Ted think of marriage and love, I wonder…
It just seems a little like Lost once you realize the writers/creators kind of had no idea where they were going with this premise–or at the very least, that even once they had an end in mind they still had to keep wasting time on filler fluff until they finally got around to, y’know, ending. End rant ;)
The creators have stated that Ted will meet her at the wedding shown at the beginning of seaosn 6 and have also said that this wedding will occur at the end of this season. So we either meet her at the end of this season or start of season 7