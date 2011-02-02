CBS renews ‘NCIS’ for a ninth season

File this one under the heading, “Well, duh.” CBS has renewed “NCIS” for a ninth season on the day after the procedural hit new ratings highs.

Â

“It’s simply amazing that a show in its eighth season continues to perform at such an elite level,” states CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler. “This is a tribute to the hard work of its talented writers, producers and cast for bringing to life such compelling stories and characters with intrigue and humor. Â The quality of the storytelling is also evident by the series’ incredibly devoted fan base who we thank for their passion and commitment to NCIS on CBS, in online communities and around the world.”

Â

In its Tuesday (Feb. 1) airing, “NCIS” averaged 22.85 million viewers, the biggest audience in its history.

Â

“NCIS” started with unassuming roots, launching as a spinoff of “JAG” (with the redundant title “Navy NCIS”). Although it was immediately successful, it didn’t climb into the Top 10 until its fifth season and eventually became TV’s most watched scripted program last year. “NCIS” remains the most watched scripted series this year with an average of 19.6 million viewers per week.

Â

The series stars Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, Sean Murray, Pauley Perrette, Rocky Carroll and David McCallum.

Â

Shane Brennan, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Gary Glasberg, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon and Donald P. Bellisario are executive producers.

Â

“‘NCIS’ has become a network phenomenon and a global sensation,” states David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios. “The show continues to hit audience peaks on CBS and is a top performer in territories around the world. We thank an amazing cast, led by Mark Harmon, which has undeniable chemistry, for bringing to life characters with such amazing universal appeal. Â And, we credit Shane (Brennan) and Gary (Glasberg) for the storytelling and production vision that delivers compelling episodes every week and a fresh creative vision every year.”