CBS renews ‘Survivor’ through the 2012-13 season

CBS has ordered two additional installments of the venerable “Survivor” franchise, extending the series through the 2012-13 season.

The renewal will extend “Survivor” through its 25th and 26th installments and will also keep Emmy-winning juggernaut Jeff Probst attached as host and executive producer through that run.

“‘Survivor’ is an outstanding franchise,” blurbs Jennifer Bresnan, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, CBS Entertainment. “Its format guarantees fresh characters, exotic places and fascinating social dynamics every season. And, the show is backed by an A-plus production team that is as passionate as the diehard ‘Survivor’ fans. All of us at CBS are incredibly proud of ‘Survivor’s’ ongoing success.”

“Survivor” is currently in its 23rd installment and has withstood a move to Wednesday nights and direct competition from FOX’s “American Idol” and “The X Factor” in recent years. “Survivor: South Pacific” has averaged 12.27 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49 this season (including some DVR data).

“I am extremely proud of the continuing success of ‘Survivor,’ which is due to the immense loyalty of our millions of fans,” states executive producer Mark Burnett. “We are excited to offer two more seasons of ‘Survivor’ and look forward to entertaining audiences for years to come.”

“Survivor” premiered in May of 2000 and after a winter second season, shifted to its regular fall/spring cycle rotation in 2001. The series won an Outstanding Non-Fiction Program Emmy in 2001 and while it has been unable to interrupt the recent string of Emmy dominancy for “The Amazing Race,” Probst has won all four Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Series Emmys.

“I am thrilled to continue working on the longest-running reality competition show with the world’s greatest adventure crew for two more seasons,” Probst states. “We are so thankful for the supportive fans who remain with us every season, and we promise to deliver another year of quality television.”

In the renewal announcement, CBS also revealed that “Survivor 24” will premiere on Wednesday, February 15. Mark your calendar now.