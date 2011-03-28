CBS renews ‘The Amazing Race’ & ‘Undercover Boss’

CBS has renewed its two Sunday reality series, “The Amazing Race” and “Undercover Boss,” for next season.

For now, the “Race” renewal is just for one extra installment, which will be the series’ 19th. (As opposed to “Survivor,” which gets renewed in pairs, CBS usually orders one new “Race” season at a time.) The series won seven Emmys in a row for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, but was dethroned this past season by “Top Chef.”

“Undercover Boss” remains one of the top 20 shows among total viewers, averaging 12.3 million a week, in addition to a 3.4 rating among the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year-old demographic.