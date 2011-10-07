CBS returns ‘Rules of Engagement’ to Thursdays, ships ‘Gentleman’ to Saturdays

The Great “Rules of Engagement” To Saturdays Experiment of 2011 is over after zero episodes.
After two disappointing performances on Thursday at 8:30, the freshman comedy “How To Be a Gentleman” has been shipped off to a Saturday demise, while “Rules of Engagement” is moving back to the Thursday home it occupied last spring.
“How To Be a Gentleman,” which has effectively been canned, will shift to Saturday nights starting on October 15, where it will air in the 8:30 slot after repeats of “Two and a Half Men.” The comedy’s series order has also been trimmed.
For Thursday, October 13, CBS will air a “Big Bang Theory” repeat in the 8:30 half-hour, with “Rules of Engagement” making its triumphant return on Thursday, October 20.
Many observers were surprised in May when CBS elected to renew “Rules of Engagement” for a sixth season while also programming it in the hinterland of Saturday, a night networks abandoned for original scripted programming years ago. At the time, CBS executives discussed it as a high class problem and explained that the network just had more comedies than it had time slots.
But “How To Be a Gentleman” had a soft premiere last week and CBS promptly delayed the premiere of “Rules of Engagement” by a week in what now looks like a clear wait-and-see move. “Gentleman” slipped to only 7.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second airing, dismal numbers when your lead-in is “Big Bang Theory.”
CBS knows that “Rules of Engagement” may not do huge numbers on Thursday, but that it will retain at the same respectable rate it has retained airing after either “BBT” or “How I Met Your Mother” on Mondays.
You know what, RULES is far from the worst show on television, and it does quite well for CBS. NBC would be lucky to have it! I for one am happy to have it back on Thursdays, and now with a premiere five weeks into the fall season, fans will have less reruns to deal with. CBS ordered a sixth season of 22 episodes, and they also have 2 unaired episodes from last season that were ordered during the Sheen dilemma. I read via Vulture that HTBAG’s order has been trimmed from 13 to 9 (in case you missed that)…
I wasn’t the biggest fan of “Gentleman”, but is two episodes enough time to make any kind of decision? Why even both moving it to the Saturday graveyard? I guessed that “Rules” would run on Saturday as a kind of backlog for syndication, but there is no way that “Gentleman” will do similarly.
Marco – In this case, it comes down to the choice between airing a show that’s CLEARLY not retaining your most valuable lead-in or moving over a show that you know from past experience will retain at least a respectable chunk of that lead-in. Would CBS like something that retains even more of that lead-in than “Rules” does? Obviously, but Thursday is too expensive, real estate-wise, to hesitate.
Now as to why they’re bothering airing “Gentlemen” at all on Saturdays? Well, they made a big deal about what “Rules” could do in that space, so they have to at least pretend. Kinda. Briefly.
-Daniel
This is probably the best thing that possibly could have happened. The two episodes aired were terrible. As much as I love Hornsby and almost everyone else involved, that hour of comedy couldn’t possibly be something he or anyone else involved could be proud of. If the show uses the rest of its order to produce some episodes that are less embarassing, perhaps it can get some slight critical acknowledgement before it goes. I’d watch it on Saturdays if the quality improved. And if not, at least it won’t have the added pressure of having to do “Big Bang” numbers.
I think Hornsby is a great writer and performer (judging by his work on “Always Sunny”), but he’ll never get the chance to lead a network comedy again. I don’t think he deserves a huge flamout. Let this show die a gentle death.
If it holds 70-80% of Big Bang Theory’s audience (about the same rate it held out of 2.5 Men historically), CBS will chalk that up as victory enough. Although I don’t think a renewal’s in the cards w/ the breakout of 2 Broke Girls…
He’s dead, Jim.
who’s dead?
Rules of Engagement has been one of my favorite shows. CBS keeps moving them, I follow, they shorten the season, I wait for its return. I have to say I am getting frustrated with the network! It disappeared now because of “Rob” mid season. Give me a break and bring it back!!!!