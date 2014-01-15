CBS reveals premiere dates for ‘Extant’ and ‘Under the Dome”s season 2

For those of you who couldn’t get enough of the Steven King-spawned “Under the Dome” last summer, good news. During press tour, President of CBS Entertainment Nina Tassler announced that the show will be coming back for its second season on Mon. June 30. “It became the biggest scripted summer series in 21 years,” Tassler said.

Tassler also mentioned a new show with plenty of A-list power — Halle Berry as the star and Steven Spielberg as executive producer – will also air this summer. “Extant,” the story of a female astronaut who goes on a space mission and returns home pregnant, will premiere on Wed. July 2. “It’s science fiction and it’s family, and no one does that better than Steven [Spielberg],” said Tassler.

A brief series of clips from “Extant” were shown to journalists. In the footage (spliced together with interviews from Spielberg and creator Mickey Fisher), we see that Berry is also married and a mother to a young son, so her possibly alien pregnancy isn’t just of interest to her bosses.