CBS sets ‘NYC 22’ for Sundays in April

02.01.12 7 years ago 5 Comments
CBS has set a launch date for its late-premiering drama “NYC 22” and, in one of the year’s true scheduling miracles, the police procedural has avoided a Friday night slot. 
Avoiding following in the footsteps of “Miami Medical” and “Chaos,” “NYC 22” will air on Sunday nights this spring, starting on April 15, airing in the 10 p.m. slot that will be vacated by “CSI: Miami” when it completes its full run of original episodes for the season.
CBS opted not to panel “NYC 22” at the Television Critics Association press tour last month, leading to questions about the network’s confidence in the drama.
“Part of the reason why it”s later in the season is we had a very successful fall,” CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler told reporters. “And as audience is continuing to grow for the shows that we launched this fall, we want to make sure that we fortify the audience, make sure we continue to support the new shows. And then we”ll give it its own sort of very special launch later in the spring and using basketball as a platform to launch it.”
Think “Rookie Blue” only less Canadian, “NYC 22” focuses on a group of six NYPD detectives working the streets of upper Manhattan.
Created by novelist Richard Price (“Clockers,” “The Wire”), “NYC 22” stars Terry Kinney, Adam Goldberg, Leelee Sobieski, Stark Sands, Judy Marte, Harold “House” Moore, Tom Reed and Felix Solis. 
Price is also executive producing “NYC 22” along with Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Ken Sanzel and James Mangold, who directed the pilot.

TAGSADAM GOLDBERGCBSLeelee SobieskiNYC 22Premiere DateTerry Kinney

