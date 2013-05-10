CBS’ six pickups include ‘Mom,’ ‘Crazy Ones,’ ‘Intelligence’ and more

CBS started handing out its series orders on Friday (May 10) afternoon, with what is already the more talent-laden slate of the pre-upfronts madness.

In front of the camera, CBS’ new offerings feature stars including Robin Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Anna Faris, Will Arnett, Josh Holloway, Marge Helgenberger, Dylan McDermott and Tate Donovan.

Behind the camera, the new shows come from familiar names like Jerry Bruckheimer, Chuck Lorre, Greg Garcia and David E. Kelley.

And, interestingly, this initial round of pickups doesn’t include a slew of the very highest profile pilots in CBS’ development, including “Bad Teacher” on the comedy side and “NCIS: Red” and “Beverly Hills Cop” on the drama side. CBS has until next Wednesday to

For now, here are the the six pilots CBS has picked up, as per a wide variety of media reports including The Hollywood Reporter

* “Crazy Ones” comes from David E. Kelley and the advertising workplace comedy features a star-studded cast toplined by Robin Williams, Sarah Michelle Gellar, James Wolk, Hamish Linklater and Amanda Setton. In case you feel like this isn’t enough talent for one single-camera comedy, Emmy winner Jason Winer (“Modern Family”) directed the pilot.

* “The Millers” is what we’re calling Greg Garcia’s formerly untitled multicam comedy, which features Will Arnett as a guy whose life turns upside down when his parents move in with him. This pilot features yet another deep cast led by Margo Martindale (sorry, “Americans” fans), Beau Bridges, Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Michael Rapaport. The pilot was directed by the legendary James Burrows.

* “Hostages” is written and directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff and is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Toni Collette plays a surgeon whose family is taken hostage after she is chosen to operate on the President. Dylan McDermott, Tate Donovan, Rhys Coiro, Billy Brown and Sandrine Holt co-star.

* “Intelligence” brings “Lost” star Josh Holloway and “CSI” star Marg Helgenberger back to TV as part of the U.S. Cyber Command, an elite team built around Holloway’s character, who has some sort of wacky chip in his head. Think “Sawyer 2.0.” Michael Seitzman wrote the pilot, while David Semel directed.

* “Mom” will be Chuck Lorre’s fourth comedy on CBS next season, joining “Two and a Half Men,” “Mike & Molly” and “The Big Bang Theory.” This one stars Anna Faris as a single mom trying to get her life together. It also features Allison Janney, Nate Corddry, Matt Jones and French Stewart.

* “We Are Men” is what CBS has decided to call “Ex-Men,” perhaps because reporters kept hearing “X Men” whenever anybody mentioned the show. Chris Smith plays a guy who moves into a short-term living complex and meets a trio of savvy veterans played by Kal Penn, Jerry O’Connell and Tony Shalhoub. Rob Greenberg wrote the single-cam pilot, which it seems like CBS has been developing forever.

Stay tuned for more details as they’re announced.