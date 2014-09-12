CBS” “Thursday Night Football” debut gets big numbers

The NFL”s new TV package paid off for CBS, as it”s likely going to inflict damage on rival shows on Thursday over the next seven weeks. PLUS: CBS crushed “The Biggest Loser” premiere.

Mandy Moore to guest on “Red Band Society”

She”ll play Dave Annable”s ex.

“The View” reveals the 1st official photos of its new cast

Check out Rosie, Rosie, Whoopi and Nicolle from the front and the back.

Letterman loved Billy Eichner yelling at him

Watch them play “Celebrity Child or Kentucky Derby Winner?” PLUS: Joan Rivers would pitch Eichner to Letterman”s producers.

Who is Michael Che, “SNL”s” new Weekend Update co-anchor?

Michael Che Campbell, who becomes the first black Weekend Update anchor, first joined “Saturday Night Live” in spring 2013 for five episodes, before landing a full-time writing job last season, which led to him becoming a “Daily Show” correspondent this summer. PLUS: How Che willed himself to “SNL,” read a NY Times profile of the “rising” comedian from 2 years ago, Che thanks Jon Stewart, and Che receives advice and congrats from Weekend Update alums Colin Quinn and Norm Macdonald and Seth Meyers.

Mindy Kaling goes on “Today” to try and impress her “crush,” Willie Geist

“I love him,” she told Matt Lauer, adding she”d like Geist to play her “Mindy Project” love interest.

Bill Hader & Kristen Wiig reenact “Real Housewives of New York”

The “SNL” vets/”Skeleton Twins” stars performed a little sketch on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Weekend Today”s” Jenna Wolfe named “Today”s” 1st-ever Lifestyle and Fitness Correspondent

She”ll also serve as NBC News national correspondent.

“Sesame Street” stars visit Jimmy Fallon

Watch their #WhenIWasAKid hashtag segment.