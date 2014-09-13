Cecily Strong reacts to leaving “SNL”s” Weekend Update desk

“I don't see this as me leaving update,” she wrote on Instagram,

“just as me being on update in a looser, goofier way that is a lot more fun for me and in a way I think I'm better at. Unless you are just a person who enjoys being angry or sad. Then I guess play on, playa. Also, I danced.” PLUS: Why a woman is needed on “Update.”

“Utopia” plummets yet again

The 3rd airing of the year-long “reality experiment” slipped to 2 million viewers.

Watch Conan, Weird Al and more sing at “The Simpsons” at the Hollywood Bowl

Conan O”Brien performed “The Monorail Song.”