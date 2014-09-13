Cecily Strong reacts to leaving ‘SNL’s’ Weekend Update desk

#Weird Al Yankovic #The Simpsons
09.13.14 4 years ago

Cecily Strong reacts to leaving “SNL”s” Weekend Update desk
“I don't see this as me leaving update,” she wrote on Instagram,
“just as me being on update in a looser, goofier way that is a lot more fun for me and in a way I think I'm better at. Unless you are just a person who enjoys being angry or sad. Then I guess play on, playa. Also, I danced.” PLUS: Why a woman is needed on “Update.”

“Utopia” plummets yet again
The 3rd airing of the year-long “reality experiment” slipped to 2 million viewers.

Watch Conan, Weird Al and more sing at “The Simpsons” at the Hollywood Bowl
Conan O”Brien performed “The Monorail Song.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weird Al Yankovic#The Simpsons
TAGSCECILY STRONGCONAN O'BRIENsaturday night liveTHE SIMPSONSUTOPIAWeird Al Yankovic

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP