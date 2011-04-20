Cee Lo, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine to team for ‘The Voice’ sneak peek

Looking to stoke enthusiasm for its upcoming singing competition show, “The Voice,” NBC is offering viewers an early taste of the show and its celebrity coaches.

In a 12-minute preview, the show’s four musician coaches – pop queen Christina Aguilera, Cee Lo Green (of Gnarls Barkley), Adam Levine (of Maroon 5) and country star Blake Shelton – will unite to perform Green”s hit Gnarls Barkley song “Crazy” on Thursday, April 21 from 11:35-11:47 p.m. ET, leading into that night”s “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” installment. In addition to the performance, the preview will include behind-the-scenes vignettes about the highly-anticipated series.

A second, two-minute version of the sneak preview will air Saturday, April 23 at 11:30 p.m. ET just before the start of that evening’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Both versions will be available here.

“The Voice,” inspired by the original Dutch show “The Voice of Holland,” will be hosted by Carson Daly and will debut Tuesday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

After the premiere the show airs Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET, and then segues to its regular time slot an hour earlier starting May 10.

The celebrity singers coach competing vocalists, who have the chance to win a recording contract and $100,000 — if they can survive the grueling and elaborate elimination process.