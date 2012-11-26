Watch: Cee Lo Green and The Muppets spread holiday cheer in ‘All I Need Is Love’ video

Cee Lo Green is ringing in the holiday season, Muppet style.

The “Voice” coach has released a fun and festive Christmas-themed video for “All I Need Is Love,” a track featuring Jim Henson’s lovable fuzzies that was included on the singer’s recent holiday album “Cee Lo’s Magic Moment.”

The Marc Klasfeld-directed clip – which also boasts an appearance by “Office” star Craig Robinson as ol’ Kris Kringle himself – sees the soul singer making an impromptu stopover at Kermit’s house after becoming lost in a snowstorm en route to “Hotlanta.” What he finds, of course, is a joyful house full of merry-making Muppets including Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Beaker and the newest of the gang, main “Muppets” protagonist Walter.

While your enjoyment of the clip will likely depend on your tolerance for those zany Muppets in the first place, for fans the clip is a boisterous, entertaining bit of holiday frivolity that even introduces a Muppet doppelgänger for Cee Lo dubbed – wait for it – “Lo Co.” You can check out the full video below.

In other Cee Lo-related news, the singer has reportedly nabbed a guest role on an upcoming episode of FX’s Charlie Sheen sitcom “Anger Management” (via TV Line). The storyline will see Green (as an exaggerated version of himself) seeking Charlie’s help after he finds himself unable to cope with the stresses of his career.



My grade for the “All I Need Is Love” video: B+. Once you’ve finished watching, be sure and rate it for yourself at top left.