Celebrate ’75 Heroic Years’ of Captain America on ABC

01.15.16 3 years ago

With “Captain America: Civil War” on the horizon, ABC is celebrating 75 years of Captain America in a new primetime special. An exclusive Marvel comics announcement will also be made, and the special will lead right into the two-hour season premiere of “Marvel's Agent Carter”. 

Captain America has served as the moral compass for the Marvel universe for over 75 years, and this year he is being celebrated in a big way. The admirable Captain Rogers is not only seeing the release of his third standalone film, “Captain America: Civil War”, but with three versions of the Captain being represented on comic stands right now (“Captain America White”, “Sam Wilson Captain America”, “Spider-Gwen”) he is definitely the superhero on everyone's minds. 

“Captain America: 75 Heroic Years” is a one hour special that will follow the history of Captain America from 1941 to the present. It will explore how the character has, “been a reflection of the changing times and the world he has existed in throughout the years.” The special will include interviews with Stan Lee, Joe Quesada, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Jeph Loeb, Louis D”Esposito, Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, as well as family members of Cap”s creators. “Marvel”s Captain America: 75 Heroic Years” will also unveil an exclusive announcement from Marvel Comics. (Via Marvel

Check out the trailer for “Captain America: 75 Heroic Years” below:

“Captain America: 75 Heroic Years” airs January 19 at 8/7C on ABC. 

